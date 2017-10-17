Firefighter museum founded in Pike

The creation of the Pike Firefighter’s Museum Inc. was recently announced by founders Ron Snowden, retired fire chief of the Meansville Volunteer Fire Department, and Tom Morton, county attorney. The museum is not yet opened to the public and the Journal Reporter will make the announcement as soon as that date is set. In late 2015 and throughout 2016 - with the assistance of Tom’s wife Sonya and Clara Yeoman - the two began collecting firefighter memorabilia for display in a museum. They worked overtime, on weekends and even while on vacation.
Memorabilia already collected for the museum includes three fire engines - including a prized hook and ladder fire truck that reaches 100 feet in the air - as well as hundreds of items from Pike County and across the world, dating as far back in history as the early 1800s.
The purposes of the Pike Firefighter Museum Inc. are to honor firefighters, preserve firefighter memorabilia and equipment, establish a youth firefighter program, establish a Friends of the Pike Firefighters Museum, establish a student scholarship award program for children and grandchildren of firefighters and to sponsor and promote the first Tuesday in February of each year as Firefighter Appreciation Day.
In late 2016, the group - including commissioner Tommy Powers and Scott Huckaby, a retired Meansville fire chief - finally decided to proceed with the establishment of the Firefighters Museum.
They pooled their resources and Snowden was named as founder and incorporator and also as president and CEO. The law firm of Morton, Morton and Associates LLC provides legal counsel for the project and Tom Morton was named vice president. Sonya Morton serves as finance director and treasurer and Clara Yeoman serves as corporate secretary and custodian of records.
“The idea required an extreme amount of time, research and preparation, coupled with addressing a multitude of legal issues, business issues and establishing stated purposes for such a museum,” said Tom Morton.
Inaugural members of the board of directors for the Pike Firefighter’s Museum include Ron Snowden, Tom Morton, Sonya Morton, Clara Yeoman, Tommy Powers, Gayle Burden, Patricia Beckham, John Barker, Mike Beres, John Hanson, Briar Johnson, Steve Pope and John Strickland.
Executive advisory committee members include Scott Huckaby, John Edwards, Rob Morton, Rick Rickerson, Bobby Blalock, William Thomas, Tim Guy, James Jenkins, Tammy Jarrett, Steve Fry, Tim Daniel, Jimmy Gilbert, Joe Walter, Dewey Yarbrough and David Woods.
Leslie Thompson is chairperson of the Art and Design Committee, Kristen King is chairperson of the Youth Committee, Christal Harrison is chairperson of the Scholarship Committee, Scott Huckaby is chairperson of the Executive Advisory Committee, and Sonya Morton and Ron Snowden are on the Fire Dog Snack Shack Committee.
Membership applications are being accepted from any board members.