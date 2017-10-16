Mr. Dean Luper Nix, age 58, of Concord, passed away October 14, 2017, at his home. He was born in Atlanta on December 25, 1958. He was a machine operator for International Paper in Griffin for many years. Dean liked to play the guitar. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Nix.
He is survived by his wife: Susan Nix; sons and daughters-in-law: Jason and Chasity Nix and Michael and Angela Nix all of Concord; grandchildren: Jonathan Chastain, Kayla Clayton, Kody Clayton, Christopher Chastain and Gabby Nix; mother: Marie Nix of Stockbridge; brother: Don Nix of Stockbridge; sister: DeeAnn Ashmore of Locust Grove; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, October 20, from 5-7 p.m., and on Saturday, October 21, from 12-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.