Mrs. Etta Mae Peavy Trawick, age 91, of Zebulon, passed away October 9, 2017, at Brightmoor Nursing Center. She was born in Glascock County, daughter of the late Arthur Floyd Peavy and Orrie Wilkins Peavy. She was a long time member of Meansville Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing cards, fishing and especially loved cooking for others. Mae was famous for her fruitcakes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Alton Trawick, son, Jim Trawick, sister, Dollie Gibson, brothers, Arthur “Son” Peavy and Jack Peavy.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Edna and Charles Clark, Emory and Susan Trawick, and Dennis Trawick all of Williamson; grandchildren and their spouses: Tracy Wood, Ken Wood, Windy and Neal Tanner, Wade and Margie Trawick, Ashley and Keith Griffith, Kelly and Wade Evans, Kasey Trawick, Belinda Trawick, James Trawick, Kathy and Clint Hendrick; brothers and sisters-in-law: Jimmy and Diane Peavy, Bobby and Nita Peavy, Gail and Eddie Peavy, Lila Peavy and Sandra Peavy; sister and brother-in-law: Sally and Hugh Wynn; 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and numerous nieces and nephews; special caregivers: Sherry Moore and Joan Nichols.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, October 11, from 1-3 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. John Blackmon officiating. Burial will follow in Fincher Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meansville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 239, Meansville, GA 30256.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.