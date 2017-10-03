Mr. William “Bill” Frank, age 86, of Zebulon, passed away October 2, 2017, at Upson Regional Medical Center. Bill grew up in Miami, FL, and moved to Pike County in 1973. He was a pilot and worked for Eastern Airlines for 38 years, retiring in 1986. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and flying.
He was preceded in death by his children: Ronnie Frank and Karen Ochipa, and his sister, Barbara Garrett.
He is survived by his wife: Lynda Frank; son: Doug Frank of West Melbourne, FL; grandchildren: Jason Ochipa, Eric Ochipa, Trevor Ochipa, Joshua Frank, Matthew Frank and Christopher Frank; nine great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, October 4, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 5, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Dr. Ed Hoard officiating. Burial will follow in Eastview Cemetery in Zebulon.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.