By Jim Hoak and Dan Saegaert
What an exciting month for the Candler Field Museum - Youth Aviation Program. Several students reached milestones on a personal basis.
Jared Monk became our fifth program student to obtain a Private Pilots Certification. Not captured in photos taken that day was the big, heartfelt hug Jared spontaneously gave Dave Currie while thanking him for teaching him to fly. The moment was priceless! Wonder is the beginning of wisdom. What these two gentlemen have shared would have made our beloved Ron smile - I certainly did.
This photo was captured after Dave Currie presented Jared Monk his tail wheel endorsement in the Champ.
Youth Aviation Program, students reach new heights
