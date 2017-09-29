Roe v. Wade second annual Prayer Chain set for Oct. 1

Roe v. Wade was a landmark decision by the U.S. Supreme court on the issue of abortion. The court ruled 7-2 that a right to privacy under the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment extended to a woman's decision to have an abortion. The court issued its decision January 22, 1973. The court deemed abortion a fundamental right under the United States Constitution. This November notes the 45th anniversary of this horrendous decision.
St. Peter The Rock Catholic Church with the cooperation and approval of the city of Thomaston is organizing a quiet, peaceful, orderly prayer chain to be held Sunday, October 1, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on the sidewalk along side of Greater Generation Park in Thomaston. Appropriate signs will be provided for participants to hold for passerby to see. We will not be using any of the park, but the park does provide sufficient parking for all participants. We have given our pledge to the city that we will not obstruct the side walk or interfere with traffic.
"As Christians we owe it to ourselves, the unborn and God to make a good showing for this event," said John Ellis. "Invite your family, friends and neighbors to join you in this worthwhile effort."