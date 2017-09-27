Mr. Theodore “T” Carney, Sr., age 97, of Concord, passed away September 25, 2017, at his home. He was born in Knoxville, TN, son of the late James Carney and Lina Kerr Carney. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in World War II. “T” was a Combat Engineer in the Pacific Theater of Operation. He received three bronze service stars and one Bronze Star. He worked for Rust Engineering as a General Foreman for the plumbers and steam fitters at Oak Ridge National Laboratories in Oak Ridge, TN.
He and his wife Aileen, moved to Concord in 2010 to be near their daughter. They were members of Concord Baptist Church. Prior to that, he enjoyed working on his farm in Tennessee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Carney.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years: Aileen Carney; son: Ted Carney (fiancé Jacqueline Evans) of Richmond, VA; daughter: Linda Bledsoe (Chuck) of Concord; grandchildren: Jan Flaherty (Shane), Hal Bledsoe (Lindsey Barlow), Caitlyn Mayers (Andrew) and Madison Carney; great-granddaughters: Ava and Mya Flaherty.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 28 at Woodhaven Funeral Home in Powell, TN, with burial in Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 1, at 2 p.m., in Concord Baptist Church with Rev. Bob McCombs officiating. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, from 1:30-2 p.m., at the church.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.