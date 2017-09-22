Robert Kirksey

Mr. Robert Bentley Kirksey, age 83, of Pike County, passed away September 21, 2017, at his home. He grew up in Thomaston, son of the late Guy Kirksey and Lavada Norris Kirksey. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Robert worked for Delta Airlines for over 30 years before retiring. He was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, where he and his wife, Sandra, drove the bus and were active in the senior adult ministries. He enjoyed cutting grass and watching his grandchildren play sports.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his brother, Frank Kirksey and his sister, Elizabeth Taylor.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years: Sandra Pitts Kirksey; children and their spouses: Kelly and Mark Holland of Lafayette, AL, Allison and Brian Turner of Molena, and Jon and Jennifer Kirksey of Zebulon; grandchildren: Andrew Holland, Kala Holland, Jordan Turner, Ross Turner, Carlie Turner, Chad Kirksey and Maddie Kirksey; great-grandchildren: Leland Holland and Gentry Claire Kirksey.
Friends may visit the family on Monday, September 25, from 12-2 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Thompson and Rev. Randall Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Westwood Gardens in Griffin.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.