Dr. Harold (H. B.) Berryman

Dr. Harold Burl (H. B.) Berryman, age 44, of Zebulon, passed away September 19, 2017, at his home. He was baptized at an early age and a firm believer in Christianity. Harold earned his Ph.D. from the Institute of Metaphysics. He was a Demonologist for Haunt Analyst GA Ghost Hunters. He enjoyed helping and mentoring others and he loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Berryman.
He is survived by his wife: Sherry Lendzian Berryman; children: Blake Berryman (Ashley Brown) of Griffin, Damian Berryman, Hanna Berryman, and Jaiden Berryman all of Zebulon; granddaughter: Addie Rose Berryman; mother: Katherine Berryman; sister and brother-in-law: Terese and Joe Johnson of Griffin; aunt: Janice Burge of MI; niece: Heather (Adam) Marcus; great-nieces: Anastasia and Rebekah; and beloved pet Blink Berryman.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, September 21, from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 22, at 11 a.m., at New Salem Baptist Church, 57 Bicycle Rd., Griffin. Pastor Mike Barnes will officiate.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.