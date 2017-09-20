Sheriff's office number used in scam

According to investigator Maj. David Neal of the Pike County Sheriff's office, an individual is calling local residents and soliciting money on behalf of the Pike County Sheriff's Office - from the office's non-emergency number. He said the sheriff's office does not call citizens to solicit money.
"This appears to be a case of number spoofing in which computers and/or phone apps can be used to disguise the real number of the location where the call is being made from," said Maj. Neal. "We have seen this becoming more common in fraud cases involving the use of a phone as it makes it difficult to track the original number. If you receive a call of this nature, we suggest that you not engage in conversation with the other party and terminate the phone call."