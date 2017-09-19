Do not take hot showers for granted, my friends

Receiving an unexpected blessing out of the storm was something to make me remember that good things can happen even in tragedies. The blessing was being able to spend five days with my sister, Vicki White, who came north from Jacksonville, Fla. She lives on an island of the St. Johns River, about 150 yards inland.
“I figured that Irma was going to drive me into the arms of my sister,” she told me on the phone. “Will I be welcome – and how long can you put up with me?”
Both Bob and I assured her she would indeed be welcome and could stay as long as she needed. My younger sister is often a force to be reckoned with, and I’m surprised she didn’t stand on her front porch – like Lt. Dan in “Forest Gump” – and dare that storm to get her.
For those five days, we ate, talked, clowned and just enjoyed each other’s company. This was a rare opportunity in our adult lives. I kept telling her she was feeding me “column fodder” with some of her off-the-wall ideas about surviving the storm. One of those included “how to re-purpose thawed-out corn dogs” when the power went out. She is a great cook – but then we lost the stove and had to fall back on whatever “the larder” had for us. (Think of all those who don’t even have a larder!)
Each day she demonstrated her devotion to her Lord as a Gospel preacher for a non-denominational congregation. Three days a week she conducts in-depth Bible studies via telephone conference (all over the country), and every morning she gathers a loyal cadre of believers to “The King’s Table,” for turn-about reading of Scripture and talking about its applications in our lives.
Best of all, Vicki helped me see that most of us – especially me – have become so accustomed to our comforts, our lights, our meals, our computers and television sets, that we think we have a right to feel cheated when all this is not available. Nothing could be farther than the truth. We should be thinking about, praying for, and helping those islanders and lonely folks and the poor, who don’t and usually can’t, have the kind of lifestyles we enjoy.
It’s just the little things, some present and some longed-for, that made me realize how wonderful life is from day to day. Such as:
A hot cup of coffee. Heat in my house to drive out the chill of 50-60-degree temperatures during unceasing wind and rain. Sunshine on my tile bathroom floor to warm my feet. Having a Scrabble game (which we played by candlelight). Not feeling clean without hot water. Making sure I checked with all my beloveds (most in the path of the storm) to reassure myself of their safety. Having to charge cell phones in our cars, if at all. The loan of a generator from Bob’s sister that saved our cold foods.
And so, I promise not to take all these things for granted and to be grateful to God for every day no matter what it brings. Especially if it brings me in contact with my humorous sister, who phoned me from the gas station as she left Barnesville to say:
“I thought you would want to know that Irma was no match for Florida love-bugs. After all the raining and blowing and scouring of everything, those bugs are still plastered to the front of my car.”
Kay S. Pedrotti has spent some 50 years writing for newspapers. She lives in Milner with her husband Bob.