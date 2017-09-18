Register now for Sept. 23 “Walk to Remember”

The Compassionate Friends of Central GA invites bereaved parents, siblings, relatives and friends to register now for a “Walk to Remember” Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon. The local walk will be held at Wyomia Tyus Olympic Park (Pavilion 2, Lake side) at 1301 Cowan Road in Griffin. Before the memorial walk, participants will receive a walk style bib to write their child’s name on and choose a memorial gift that will be made onsite and following the walk, participants will join for a short memorial service, butterfly release and refreshments.
“You do not need to be a member of The Compassionate Friends to join the walk and we welcome everyone who wants to join hands and hearts in remembering all children who have gone too soon,” said co-chapter leader, Debbie Woerner, who lost her son, Jacob in 2012.
Anyone interested in joining and those with questions should call Debbie at 678-878-5256, email cfofcentralga@gmail.com or go to cfofcentralga.com or their Facebook page to receive a registration form. Registration is free and participants will receive an official bib to record the names of those children being remembered, a memory gift and butterfly to release. Tax deductible donations are always appreciated and can be mailed to The Compassionate Friends of Central GA, P.O. Box 2453, Griffin, GA 30224. Donations go to the local chapter to support outreach and chapter activities.
The Compassionate Friends of Central GA meets the first Monday of each month at Center Point Church at 1427 Highway 41 south in Griffin from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call Debbie Woerner at (678) 878-5256.
For more about the national organization and other chapter locations, call 877-969-0010 or go to compassionatefriends.org.
The Compassionate Friends has a presence in at least 30 countries worldwide.
As the world’s largest self-help bereavement organization, The Compassionate Friends offers friendship, understanding and hope to families that have experienced the death of a child.