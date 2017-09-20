Library to host author Karen Zacharias

The J. Joel Edwards Public Library in Zebulon will proudly host author Karen Spears Zacharias for a presentation and book signing at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28. Zacharias is a Georgia-raised Gold Star daughter. Her work has been featured in the New York Times and on CNN, National Public Radio and Good Morning America. Her 2013 novel, Mother of Rain (Mercer), received the Weatherford Award for Best in Appalachian Fiction and was adapted for the stage by Georgia Historic State Theater. She and her husband divide their time between Oregon and Georgia.
