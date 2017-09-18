Barn Bash: Charity Concert set for Saturday

Barn Bash: A Charity Concert will be held Saturday, Sept. 23 to raise funds for a scholarship in honor of the late Brandon Brown and it will feature headlining musician Marc Broussard as well as Southbound and Lambert Osteen and Friends. The inaugural event will be held at Double P Farms with gates opening at 2 p.m. and music starting at 3 p.m. at the beautiful outdoor venue near the intersection of Dunbar School Road and Jonathan’s Roost Road in Williamson.
The family-friendly event will benefit the Brandon Brown Memorial Scholarship Fund. It will include inflatables, a rock climbing wall and great food vendors in addition to the outstanding musical entertainment. Find out more at facebook.com/BarnBashWilliamson/.
Brandon lost his battle with Glioblastoma on Feb. 15, 2017. People who knew Brandon knew the importance he placed on family and education. The event will raise money for a scholarship that will be given out to a Pike County High School senior each year in memory of Brandon.
Tickets can be purchased at xorbia.com/e/barnbash/2017. Marc Broussard is an artist with a unique gift of channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock and soul into contemporary terms.
“We believe in the healing power of music and hope this year’s event begins a long-running tradition,” said Michael Pierce, co-owner of Double P Grading. “Brandon Brown meant a lot to this community. He didn’t use cancer as an excuse to be lazy or to give up. He kept being a dad, a husband, a teacher, a coach and everything else he could, with the mindset of ‘It’s all good!’ All in all this is just a good opportunity to help a great family.”