Mary Lou Bennett passed away Friday, September 8th surrounded by her devoted daughter and caregiver, Bonnie, her son, Dennis, and other family members.
Mary Lou was born on September 30, 1935, in Spalding County, Georgia to the late Carl Archer and Louvenia (Rampley) Archer.
Mary Lou grew up on a farm and was the oldest daughter with eight other siblings. Despite being very petite, Mary Lou played basketball in high school, which she thoroughly enjoyed.
After high school, Mary Lou met Homer Bennett, who adored her. They were married for 59 years until Homer’s death in 2014.
Mary Lou loved “Gone With The Wind” and old movies. She had an infectious laugh that brightened the room. A sweet, gentle and kind lady, she was and will always be God's blessing to her family; a family that she loved with a great and devoted heart.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl (Bennett) White. She will be forever missed by her children, Bonnie (Bruce) Moore and Dennis (Tina) Bennett. She doted on and adored her four granddaughters, Erica (Sam) Thorington, Stacey (Clay) Blankenship, Jennifer (Scott) Smith, and Danielle (Aaron) White, and her grandsons: Bruce Moore, Jr. and Josh (Amanda) Hall. She leaves behind 10 great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Drake, Korbyn, Xander, Jamison, Korie Ann, Liam, Anzlee, Jacob, Christian and Easton.
Mary Lou is survived by several brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, September 9, from 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 10, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Tony Caldwell officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.