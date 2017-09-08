Pike County schools announced Tuesday afternoon that school would be cancelled for Wednesday, Sept. 13 since widespread power outages are expected to continue overnight.
As crews work tirelessly to clear roads and trees of power lines, nearly 3,000 are without power in Pike. Southern Rivers Energy's outage viewer shows 2,817 are without power in the county, with other power companies also having outages.
"This is a massive restoration effort and it will be slow in the beginning as debris has to be cleared through miles of right-of-way before trucks can reach some of the affected areas," said Erin Cook of SRE. "Once assessments are made in the light of day, we will have a better idea of just how long it will take to completely restore power but it will likely be a multi-day event."
The following roads are still closed due to power lines down Sullivan Road, Chapel Hill Road, Roberts Quarters Road, Patton Road and Harden Road. We have responded to 73 trees down throughout the county and 11 motor vehicle accidents. 911 reported a total of 172 calls received yesterday.
Updates will be posted on www.southernriversenergy.com as well as SRE’s Facebook and Twitter pages at the following scheduled times: 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. A new schedule of updates will be posted at 6 p.m.
Members can track outages on the Live Outage Viewer: http://outage.southernriversenergy.com:82/
