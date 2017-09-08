Crews work tirelessly to clear roads and trees of power lines, eventually restoring power to more than 3,000 residents in Pike.
"We are proud of our employees for their hard work and determination and ever so grateful for the help of all the co-ops and contractors who came to our aid," said Erin Cook.
Pike County schools announced Friday, Sept. 8 that school will be cancelled for all students and teachers on Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12 due to the possibility of tropical storm force winds.
Rain will roll in here late Sunday night or very early Monday with just under four inches forecast. Wind speeds will build Monday, with the current forecast topping out with winds of 53 mph. at dusk.
Models can and will change but it is time to take this seriously. Those of us at the Pike County Journal Reporter and barnesville.com will be constantly monitoring the situation. Check back often for updates.
Hurricanes can cause catastrophic damage even hundreds of miles inland, so every resident needs to understand their risks and should plan what to do in the event of an evacuation.
For Georgia's official hurricane guide, go to http://ready.ga.gov/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/GeorgiaGA-HUR-GDE-APRVDHR.pdf