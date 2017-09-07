Mr. Willard “Terry” Burnham, age 64, of Williamson, Georgia passed away on Friday, August 25, 2017, at Brightmoor Hospice.
Mr. Burnham was born April 29, 1953 in Atlanta, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willard Parrish Burnham and Carolyn Lee Burnham; nephew, Jonathan Lee Vaughn. Before retiring, “Terry” had been employed with the Pike County Public Works
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Mary Ella Vaughn Burnham; daughters, Mary Ellen Nesmith and her husband, Paul of Griffin, Alanna Leigh Vaughn of Williamson; brother and sister-in-law, Ricky and Lynda Burnham of Hampton; sister, Angie Burnham of Newnan; mother-in-law, Ellen Vaughn of Griffin; brother-in-law, Joel Vaughn, Jr. of Griffin; several nieces and nephews.
It was Mr. Burnham’s wishes to be cremated and no formal service is planned at this time.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.