Mrs. Juanita Moore, age 94, passed away August 31 at Brightmoor Senior Living in Griffin. She was born to Ira E. Davis and Sara Green Davis on September 6, 1922, in Neal, Georgia.
She is survived by her children Reggie Moore (Sherry) of Griffin; Ginger Combs (Larry) of Senoia; and Randy Moore (Tanya) of Griffin; daughter-in-law Carol Moore of Talking Rock; eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; sister, Eleanor Wilson and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 67 years, Frank Moore; son Ron Moore, and sisters Opal Holston and Mary Ballard.
Mrs. Moore graduated from Meriwether High School and retired from Lowell Bleachery South as a supervisor. She was an active member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church for 47 years and at the time of her death was a member of Carver Road Baptist Church. She lived in the Mt. Gilead community for over 50 years and was known for her generosity and kindness, her cooking and baking, and her quick wit and sense of humor.
The Moore family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff and residents of Brightmoor Senior Living for their loving care and friendship.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Haisten McCullough Funeral Home with Rev. Harvey Wilson officiating. Friends may visit the family following the service.
Contributions may be made in her memory to Brightmoor Senior Living.
Haisten McCullough Funeral Home, 1155 Everee Inn Rd. is in charge of arrangements.