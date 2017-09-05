Roger Maddox

Mr. Roger Dale Maddox, age 66, of Zebulon, passed away September 2, 2017, at Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin. He was born in McDonough, son of the late J. T. Maddox and Mearlena Lee Maddox. He served in the National Guard for eight years. Roger worked for Clayton County Road Department and then the Pike County Road Department. He was also a carpenter.
He is survived by his children: Melissa Maddox, Benjamin and Christy Goodman, and Teri and Patrick Farrell; grandchildren: Nick Ware, Ashley Godwin, Devin Farrell, Tatum Farrell, Bethany Goodman, Grace Goodman and Matthew Maddox; great-grandchildren: Weston and Walker Godwin; sisters, brothers and their spouses: Rachel and David Corley, Wanda and Ron MacNeal, Steve and Kathy Maddox, and Hilda and Steve Homer; many nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, September 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Chuck Conkle and Rev. Glen “Cujo” Todd officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon is in charge of arrangements.