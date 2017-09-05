Mrs. LaTrelle Jones King, 81, of Thomaston, died Friday, September 1, at her residence. She was the widow of Dr. James T. King who was a long-time veterinarian in Upson County. Funeral services for Mrs. King will be held Sunday, September 3, at 2:00 PM, at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Barber officiating. The family will receive friends in the church's fellowship hall immediately following the service. Burial will be at 4:00 PM at Crystal Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. King was born on October 24, 1935, in Colquitt, GA, to Rufus Griggs Jones and Paula McClellan Jones. She attended the University of Georgia where she was a member of the Homecoming Court during her Freshman year in 1953. Mrs. King worked in her husband's veterinary practice for fifteen years. She and the late Alma Brumbelow co-owned Brumbelow's Antiques, and Mrs. King later owned her own shop, The Red Rooster. She also managed a rental property business. Mrs. King was active in the Lee Grammar School PTA, having served as President, and she was a founder and charter board member of Westwood School. She was a member of the Green Thumb Garden Club and of Trinity Baptist Church.
Mrs. King is survived by four children: James T. (Janet) King, Jr. of Zebulon, GA; Howard Jones King of Thomaston, GA; Marian King (Philip) Bone of Columbus, GA; and Lori King (Wendell) Tyson of Thomaston, GA; a sister, Dorothy Jones Murphy of Tampa, FL; seven grandchildren: James Lory (Brittney) King, II of Tifton, GA; Lauren King (Josh) Sprayberry of Griffin, GA; Jones McClellan King of Selma, AL; Marie Ann King (Patton) Colbert of Tampa, FL; John Christopher (Veronika) Rabon of Lawrenceville, GA; James William (Jennifer) Rabon of Waverly Hall, GA; and Daniel Chase Tyson of Oxford, MS; and five great grandchildren: James Lory "Tripp" King, III and Carlton Gainous King, both of Tifton, GA; Natalie Sabrina Rabon, Margaret Alexis "Maggie" Rabon and Connor Bryant Rabon, all of Lawrenceville, GA.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Ovarian Cancer Institute, 960 Johnson Ferry Rd., Suite 130, Atlanta, GA 30342.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Ovarian Cancer Institute, 960 Johnson Ferry Rd., Suite 130, Atlanta, GA 30342.
