Members of the Pike County Middle School Cross Country team outdistanced their competition during a recent meet in Americus. Pictured are (front row l-r) captains Noah Strader and Mary Elliot (back row l-r) Aisley Sampler, Lauren Smith, Lexi Reeves, Emma Truitt, Catherine Stuart, Mackenzie Malcolm, Jamie Wallace, Addison Stuart, Garrett Child, Aiden Potter, Cooper Hanson, Landon Clark, Luke Woerner, Brayden Keiser, Andrew Edwards and Christian Fowler.
Updated: Middle school Cross Country teams dominate
