By Mike Ruffin
ruffinml@gmail.com
I wrote some of my deepest secrets on a piece of notebook paper, carefully folded the sheet, placed it in an empty Mason jar, and screwed the lid on tight. I then dug a hole about a foot deep out behind my father’s utility house, placed the jar in the hole, and filled the hole with dirt. My plan was to return to it at some unspecified time in the future to see if my fears had come to pass and if my dreams had come true.
Updated: Ruffin’s Renderings: Lessons from a jar
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks