/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Updated: Ruffin’s Renderings: Lessons from a jar

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Opinions
Tuesday, September 5. 2017
Updated: 1 day ago
By Mike Ruffin
ruffinml@gmail.com

I wrote some of my deepest secrets on a piece of notebook paper, carefully folded the sheet, placed it in an empty Mason jar, and screwed the lid on tight. I then dug a hole about a foot deep out behind my father’s utility house, placed the jar in the hole, and filled the hole with dirt. My plan was to return to it at some unspecified time in the future to see if my fears had come to pass and if my dreams had come true.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter