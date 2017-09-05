Reunite Hilltop event, parade planned for this Saturday

The third annual Reunite Hilltop event is set for Saturday, Sept. 9 with a parade set to start at 9:30 a.m. from Concord City Hall to the Old Mt. Calvary Outreach Center. The Reunite Hilltop event will include a video game truck, inflatables, softball games, a live DJ and food and drinks and will last until 6 p.m.
“Hilltop started back in the 1930s as people moved from the farms to Hilltop. Most people moved there in the 1960s and a lot of that group has passed on and now there are a lot of the second and third generations who live there,” said Joe Parks. “We are trying to reunite Hilltop so everyone knows each other like they did 20 and 30 years ago so we decided to have a celebration every year in September. It’s all about reuniting the community. We’re just there to enjoy each other’s company.”
Lineup for the parade to kick off the event will start at 9 a.m. at City Hall. Only those who live in Hilltop can have vehicles in the parade, but everyone is invited to enjoy the parade and event.
Organizers ask that no alcohol be part of the celebration since it is a family-friendly event.
“We will have games where the old timers play the young and it’s just a way to enjoy the different generations,” said Parks. “A lot of the kids who have moved out and married and made a home somewhere else can come back and see their loved ones and show their families where they came from. We just want to reunite all the folks from Hilltop and hopefully continue this tradition.”