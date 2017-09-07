/Unitedbank
Sept. 11 program to be held at courthouse

Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Thursday, September 7. 2017
The Pike County American Legion Family will host the annual Pike County Patriot Day Observance program at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11 on the south side of the courthouse square in Zebulon.

