Helpers step up in wake of Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey devastated areas of Texas with catastrophic and historic levels of flooding, forcing as many as 30,000 families from flooded homes in Houston and surrounding areas. Locals have stepped up to help the thousands of victims by donating much-needed items and traveling to the area to volunteer in shelters.
Clean up supplies and food donations were collected at McLeRoy Realty in Zebulon and taken to Texas last Friday, Sept. 1. Stephanie Nyman Martin - who moved to Pike two years ago from Houston - led the local efforts to help victims after she heard heartbreaking updates from her mother and family who live in Houston.
“My mom was lucky and her home wasn’t flooded but supplies are short. There’s no gas anywhere and grocery stores hardly have anything on the shelves,” she said. “A lot of the families who were rescued have been split up. At some of the larger apartment complexes, the boats took the children first and they are having a hard time reconnecting them. From the things I’m hearing, the items in shortest supply are baby supplies and personal hygiene items. They also need bags or buckets to distribute the supplies and the buckets can be used to muck out flooded homes when the water recedes.”
She and Susan Hoffman - who has family in areas of Louisiana that were affected - said they plan to continue making trips to the most affected area with needed items as long as locals respond to the need with donations.
Zebulon Tire Center on Highway 19 north is a drop off location for donations to Samaritan’s Purse. Bobby Calvert, a technician at Zebulon Tire Center, said they emptied out the paint booth and hope to fill it with supplies for victims of the massive storm.
“They have established a drop off point and will load two 33 and a half foot trailers to take next week and continuing throughout the next several months,” said Calvert. “Right now we are trying to gather the most needed items.”