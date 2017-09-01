Georgina F. Boronkas, age 91, of Williamson, Georgia passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Westbury Medical Care Home.
Georgina was born April 7, 1926 in Patterson, New Jersey. She is preceded in death by her parents Adolph Enderlein and Henrietta Leham Enderlein. She was retired from D.O.T. and a member of Williamson United Methodist Church, as well as being active in the Boys Club of America, Locktown Grange, and Forever Young Club at Concord Baptist Church, V.I.P.’s at Williamson United Methodist Church, and the Senior Group at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.
She is survived by; son, Robert Boronkas and wife, Sue; daughter, Carol Boronkas; son, Edward Boronkas and wife Tiffany; grandchildren, Jennifer Kreiling Dziesiuta, Brittney Wyatt, Joshua Boronkas; 2 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins among them, Trudyann and Joe Robertson.
A memorial celebration to honor her life will be conducted on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Williamson United Methodist Church. Reverend Ken Fuller will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Henderson Settlement, P.O. Box 205 (16773 Hwy 190), Frakes, KY, 40940
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Georgina F. Boronkas by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.comand posting your tributes and memories.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 West McIntosh Road, Griffin, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements.