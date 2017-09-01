Mrs. Connie Reeves York, age 64, of Griffin passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at her residence.
Mrs. York was born in Griffin, Georgia on September 16, 1952. She is preceded in death by father, Richard L. Reeves. She is a retired hair stylist, a member of the Griffin Moose Lodge, Griffin Center Point Church and active in cancer survivor organizations.
She is survived by her husband. Kevin York; children, Shannon Hatchett Dotson, Billy York; grandchildren, Britny Starley and husband Allen, Hunter Dotson; great-grandchildren, Sofia and T.J.;mother and step-father Mary Frances and Ray Brown; sisters and brothers in law, Susie and Charles Carlyle, Dianna Dalton, Marydale Reeves and Phill Armstrong; in-laws, Dale and Kike Seda, Billy York; her best friend, like a sister, Regina Ramsey; special family friend, Earl Hatchett; aunts, Sara Burke, Wanda Futch, Helen Green, Ann Covington; uncle, Tommy A. Reeves; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation for Mrs. Connie York will be on Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Reverend J.R Stone and Reverend Gary Taylor will officiate. Interment will follow in Westwood Gardens, Griffin, Georgia.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Connie Reeves York by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 West McIntosh Road, Griffin, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements.