Lester W. Eubanks

Mr. Lester Wade Eubanks, age 65, of Griffin, Georgia passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017.
Mr. Eubanks was born August 9, 1952 in Williamson, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester Eubanks and Mattie Lucille Betsill Eubanks; sister, Myra Eubanks Kenney. He was retired but had previously worked at Automotive Machine Shop in Hapeville, as a roofer for Eubanks Roofing, at Fleet Auto Electric in College Park, as a custodian at Orrs Elementary and Peeples Elementary. Mr. Eubanks enjoyed fishing, working in the yard and taking care of his grandchildren. He was a member of Rock Springs Church.
He is survived by his wife, Durenda Eubanks; son, Russell Eubanks; daughter and son-in-law, Tonia and Buddy Fuller; son, Terry Hindmon; daughter, Tracie Davis; son-in-law, Greg Gorzik; son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin and Tina Hindmon; granddaughters, Gloria Morris, Kaytlyn “Lovebug” Williams, Courtney Williams, Abby Yearta; grandsons, Blake Bennett, Tyler Bennett; great-granddaughters, Aaliyah Morris and Oaklynn Morris; great-grandson, Colton “CJ” Morris; sisters, Pat Price, Nancy Morgan and Glenda Marchman; brothers, Jimmy Eubanks and Dennis Eubanks. Several nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Mr. Lester Wade Eubanks will be on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Reverend Benny Tate will officiate. Interment will follow in Griffin Memorial Gardens.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Lester Wade Eubanks by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.comand posting your tributes and memories.
