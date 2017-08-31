By Dwain W. Penn
Days after local residents read about Molena council’s approval to cut down a sycamore tree in the heart of the city, resources were pooled to hire an arborist for a second opinion. A modest group attended the Aug. 14 meeting to rescue the tree from the executioner’s saw. Local photographer Nancy McCrary, a descendant of local McCrarys, pled evidence of a healthy tree in a futile attempt to change council’s mind.
This giant sycamore tree is growing in front of the city’s pavilion and large limbs have fallen from the tree recently.
Molena council discusses fate of sycamore tree downtown
