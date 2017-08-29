A 1992 Pike County High School graduate and Hollonville native is serving with a U.S. Navy helicopter squadron that flies the Navy’s newest and most technologically-advanced helicopter.
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Weaver IV is a weapons officer with the “Vipers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48, a Mayport, Florida based squadron that operates the Navy’s next generation submarine hunter and Anti-Surface Warfare helicopter, the MH-60R Seahawk. Each helicopter is nearly 65 feet long, may weigh up to 23,500 lbs. (max gross) and can travel over 120 miles per hour for nearly 320 miles on a tank of gas.
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Weaver IV is a weapons officer with the “Vipers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron. His two brothers and sister served in the U.S. Navy and his wife currently serves in the Navy as well.
Hollonville native keeps Navy’s newest helicopters flying
