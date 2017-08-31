Tom Tyree named interim fire chief in Meansville

During the regular monthly meeting on August 14, council voted to enter into executive session to discuss personnel. After some deliberation and a vote to return to regular session, no firm decision was made requiring no action taken by council. A recommendation was made to call for the special meeting of council three days later.
Immediately after the Aug. 17 called meeting opened, a motion was made and approved to enter into closed session. Almost an hour later, council reconvened to take action on two different items involving the fire department, selling engine #40 to the Pike County Firefighters Museum and the appointment of Tom Tyree to serve as interim fire chief, previously held by Joe Wiley.
Since November 2016, Ron Snowden has petitioned council twice about donating the fire engine since it was put out of service due to a broken water pump.
Council balked due to the need to get something for the truck. Council approved to sell the truck to the museum for $1,000.
The decision to appoint a new fire chief, designated as interim, was due to a process to realign the fire department. More changes to the Meansville Fire Department may be forthcoming.