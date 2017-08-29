/Unitedbank
/Eedition
In Molena, two candidates will face off for the mayor’s seat, including incumbent Jennifer Riggins and challenger and former mayor George Ingram.

Candidates qualify in three local cities

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Tuesday, August 29. 2017
Qualifying closed recently for the cities of Williamson, Molena and Concord with only one contested race.

In Molena, two candidates will face off for the mayor’s seat, including incumbent Jennifer Riggins and challenger and former mayor George Ingram. Elise Anthony qualified unopposed for the Post 1 seat and incumbent Damon Riggins qualified for Post 2.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter