Qualifying closed recently for the cities of Williamson, Molena and Concord with only one contested race.
In Molena, two candidates will face off for the mayor’s seat, including incumbent Jennifer Riggins and challenger and former mayor George Ingram. Elise Anthony qualified unopposed for the Post 1 seat and incumbent Damon Riggins qualified for Post 2.
Candidates qualify in three local cities
