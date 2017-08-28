Mr. Lee Deverly Gross, age 63, of Meansville, passed away August 24, 2017, at his home. He was born in Greenville, GA, son of the late Bud Gross and Sarah Jones Gross. Lee was a farmer and an outdoorsman who enjoyed gardening, fishing and animals, especially horses. He loved his family and was a kind and generous man who would give you the shirt off his back.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sisters, Tony Gross, Norma Selph, Margie Shelley, and Paula Gay, and former wife, Sharon Gross.
He is survived by his wife: Frances Townsend; children: David Gross and Carrie Campbell both of Molena and Josh Gross of Senoia; sisters, brothers and their spouses: Jeannette and Jerry of Pine Mountain, Barbara Moore of Pine Mountain, James Gross of Zebulon, George and Janie Gross of AL, Mark Gross of AL, Elizabeth Corley of Meansville, Doris and Jimmy Henley, Annette and Steve Long, and Jackie and Terry Gravil all of Thomaston; grandchildren: Bailey Gross, Jacob Gross, Haley Gross, A. J. McCard, Mitch Campbell and Leeann Campbell; great-grandchildren: Christian Cole and Kieran Cole; former wife: Jane Jones; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 26, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. Friends may visit the family after service.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.