Raymond Pearson

Mr. Raymond Lewis Pearson, age 81, of Concord, passed away August 25, 2017, at his home. He was born in East Point, son of the late Troy Pearson and Clietus Smith Pearson. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Raymond worked for Ford Motor Co. for 30 years before retiring. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, hunting and working on his farm.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Williams Pearson, and a sister, Eleanor Smith.
He is survived by his children and their spouses: Steve and Donna Pearson of Concord, Mandy and Bert Woody of Morganton and Jeff Pearson of Concord; grandchildren: Tracey and Arlen Waddle, Derenda and Kyle Brown, Tomi and Brian Mangrum, Joshua Pearson, Jennifer and Tim Childree, Kelly Woody and Hannah Woody; great-grand-children: Lance, Kaleb and Whitney Welch, Madison Brown, Cody, Bailey, Dixie and Ashlynn Mangrum, Olivia and Emma Brown and Morgan Childree; brothers and sisters-in-law: Leroy and Shirleen Pearson of Jackson, Troy Pearson Jr. of Riverdale, and Buddy and Jackie Salter of Riverdale; sister: Sherrill Thone of Sharpsburg; numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Monday, August 28, 2-3 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy Smith officiating.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
