Colorguard Clinic set for Aug. 26

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Wednesday, August 23. 2017
The Pike County High School Colorguard will give young students the chance to learn about the sport from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the high school.

