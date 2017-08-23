THINKING FOR A CHANGE: Symbol mindedness

Forget the statues and monuments for a moment. If they all disappeared tomorrow, our history would remain. Our heritage would remain. Our ideals and values would remain. It is those things we should be concerned about losing, because without them we truly are lost.
Our heritage as Americans is mixed. The country we call home has been both great and terrible. In the name of democracy we have perpetrated atrocities and defeated evil. We have been good and we have been bad. We have lifted spirits and crushed civilizations. Oh, our intentions are usually good, but you know what they say about the road to Hell, right?
American values include liberty, equality, self-governance, individualism, and democracy. While we have frequently fallen short of all of those, we have never lost sight of their importance. We have fought wars in foreign lands and on our own soil to preserve and defend our idealized versions of our collective core values. We believe that our country is somehow special, as does every citizen of practically every other country. In truth we are only special to the extent that we treat one another with kindness, that we respect one another, and that we seek to understand one another.
The American Civil War was an awful period in our history, but it is a part of our national identity. We should acknowledge its place in our story and understand that it is our responsibility to honor the sacrifices of those on both sides who fought and died for their ideals. A soldier of the CSA was no less brave than one of the USA. But to glorify the traitorous confederacy is a mistake. Instead, put it in historical context. The statues matter far less than the lessons learned and how we apply them. And if I were teaching the class, right now we barely rate a D.
Liberty, equality, self-governance, individualism, and democracy are for all, not some. We should help those who cannot yet help themselves to achieve self-reliance. We should not only accept, but celebrate differences. No one is of greater or lesser value as a person based solely on skin color, religious beliefs, or sexual orientation. It is our character, our ethics, our contributions to society, and our humility that provide value beyond our mere existence or humanity. It is what we give, not what we get that matters.
Statues and monuments do not history make. If you want to honor your heritage, read. Read biographies and histories written by trained historians and biographers. Go beyond what you think you know and learn what truths you may. Bend your brain around new ideas and concepts.
You will be better for the experience, I promise.
Our history as a nation is not perfect or pretty or even pretty near perfect. If we are to be patriotic Americans it is our constitutional obligation to do better, to work toward that more perfect union, to establish justice, to ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity. Anything less and I am not certain you can call yourself a patriotic American.
Think about it.
Anthony Vinson is a freelance writer, speaker and humorist for hire. He lives in Williamson, GA, and can be reached at advkdv@att.net.