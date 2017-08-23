Historic helicopter to return to Williamson

The Vietnam-era Huey helicopter that has been a landmark in Williamson for many decades will return home soon. It has undergone a complete overhaul with many missing or damaged parts replaced and a new paint job complete with the appropriate lettering and insignia but won’t return home until a new multi-use pavilion is built to protect it from further damage.
“We are going to build a good-sized pavilion to house the helicopter - a 30 foot by 60 foot pavilion,” said Williamson mayor Steve Fry. “Grading should start any day. The pavilion will be great for Summer Reading programs and for citizens who want to rent it for events. Using snap-on dollys, the helicopter will be able to be rolled out when needed to make more space under the pavilion.”
The helicopter, which is still owned by the U.S. Army, was in a state of disrepair that garnered the attention of two men who got the restoration project underway. Delta technician Joe Stewart and retired U.S. Army pilot Bill James noticed the helicopter during trips through the area and stopped by to see if they could help out. They ended up arranging for the entire project to be completed at no cost to the city and even arranged for discounts for the city’s new pavilion to house the historic helicopter.
“Joe and Bill took an interest and it really became a labor of love for them,” said mayor Fry. “They replaced all the missing parts they could find and even cleaned it with toothbrushes and toothpicks. They have just done a great job. They researched Vietnam War era paint colors and found the appropriate insignia and decals to go back on it after it was painted. They even have the correct warning stickers so it looks just like it looked when it was delivered to the Army.”
The two men got others to help with the project as well, including Todd Thaxton of Atlanta Air Salvage who provided the cranes necessary to remove the helicopter’s rotors. He and Delta technician Mike Gentry of Williamson helped pull off the rotors and remove the transmission before loading it on the trailer to be transported it to the DeltaTechOps paint shop. The helicopter has been picked up from the paint shop and is being stored until it can be delivered for the big unveiling celebration.
Others who helped included Joe’s wife Debbie Stewart and Delta technicians Tim Powers and Dave Keaton. They patched several areas with missing parts and fixed other places damaged by vandals, saving the city tens of thousands of dollars with the restoration.
“We knew the Huey needed to be repainted and when we looked at companies that were capable of doing it, they wanted between $25,000 and $30,000 which we just didn’t have,” said mayor Fry. “Everyone has done such a nice job with this project and we just can’t thank them enough.”