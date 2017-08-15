/Unitedbank
Pirates rained out in scrimmage; play first game Friday at 8 p.m.

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, August 15. 2017
A summer storm on Thursday, Aug 10 cancelled a scrimmage between the Pike County Pirates and McIntosh Chiefs, but not before TC Cook, Gerald Hines and Cory Maddox caused damage to the Chiefs’ offense.

McIntosh was stonewalled by defensive linemen TC Cook, Jacob Davidson and Cory Maddox who held McIntosh to 12 yards in the opening drive before Gerald Hines intercepted a pass and ran to the Pirates 10-yard line.

Gerald Hines flipped over to offense and had three carries for nine yards. The Pirates offense turned the ball over on the one yard line.

Again the Pirate defense stood tall, with Robby Cox, Tristan Passmore and Nakeem Murphy shutting down the Chiefs attack in a quick three and out.

The game had the beginnings of a hard hitting night, however mother nature stepped in and imposed her will with a lightning strike every 20 minutes. Coaches and fans waited until 9:40 p.m. but finally had to bow out to hardheaded weather.

The Pirates will play their first game of the season at home this Friday, Aug. 18 against Ola. Kick off is set for 8 p.m.
