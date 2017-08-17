Civil War relic recovered by local attorney

Tom and Rob Morton of the Law Firm of Morton, Morton & Associates, LLC reported recently that they had been retained by R.L. Parker to try to retrieve a Civil War family heirloom. Their client is the great great grandson of Squire Parker with whom the Civil War family heirloom originated.
The matter required detailed research in order to establish a legal basis for seeking the return of the family’s heirloom. There was very little prior case law available but staff finally found some support in a few divorce settlement agreements and also cases found in the field of bailment law.
Attorney Tom Morton said when the holder of the Parker Civil War family heirloom was contacted, they graciously responded by releasing the Parker Civil War family heirloom to the Morton Law Firm who has returned the heirloom to their client, R.L. Parker.
The facts as related to the Morton Law Firm by their client are as follows: “Great Grandfather Squire Parker at the time of the Civil War was living in Habersham County, Georgia. He was known locally as having owned some horses including two white horses and one black stallion. He had hidden the horses.
Some Union soldiers and some carpet baggers came to Squire Parker’s property and demanded the horses. He refused to give them his horses.
Squire Parker was then shot in the hand by a Union soldier but he still refused to surrender his horses. He was then shot in his heart and died from his wounds. The Parker family retrieved the two musket balls and part of Squire Parker’s shirt where he was shot in the heart and together with his wooden toothbrush, the items have been passed down the Parker family bloodline from generation to generation.
Squire Parker’s shirt still contains a noticeable spot of blood where it is encased with the muskets that killed him inside the shadowbox.
One of Squire Parker’s great great grandsons encased the family heirlooms in a glass shadowbox for permanent display.
At some point in time, the Parker Civil War family heirloom had inadvertently become separated from the Parker family bloodline. Great great grandson R.L. Parker therefore retained the Morton law firm to try and retrieve the Parker Civil War family heirloom.
Parker believes - based on various Parker family comments - that his great great grandfather, Squire Parker, was buried in a Parker Family Cemetery on the Parker homeplace between Lula and Alto, Georgia off of State Highway 23.
Attorney Rob Morton said that this particular legal matter was one of the most interesting matters the firm has handled recently. He said the firm was pleased to have been retained to seek the return of the Parker Family heirloom.