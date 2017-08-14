Mr. Jay A. Nappi, age 57, of Zebulon, passed away August 11, 2017, at Eternal Hope Hospice. Jay grew up in New York, son of the late Phillip Nappi and Emma Krepela. He and his family moved to Pike County in 1981. He worked in the restaurant business for many years and also raised cattle. Jay was a founding member of Christ Chapel Community Church in Zebulon where he faithfully served for many years. He will be remembered as a happy, kind and sweet spirited church greeter, and a practical jokester. For several years he served as a volunteer fireman and enjoyed collecting coins.
