Mr. Jose Torres Garcia, age 83, passed away June 17, 2017, at Harbor Grace Hospice in Atlanta. He was born in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, son of the late Domingo Torres and Amalia Garcia Torres. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in both the
Vietnam and Korean Wars. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, fishing and working. He loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his daughters, Flora Rosario and Lisa Torres.
He is survived by his children and their spouses: Nayda and Allen Flores of Zebulon, Jose and Teresa Torres of NY, and Sammy and Zeny Torres of Concord; grandchildren and their spouses: Allen Flores Jr., Christopher Flores, Luis Rosario, Juan Rosario, Jose Rosario, Angel Rosario, Gilbert Maysonett, Sergio Flores, Carmen Torres, Janina Torres, Sammy Jr. and Heather Torres, Joshua and LaTasha Torres, Brandon and Timi Torres, Jay and Eric Martinez, Marla and Scott Moore; three great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, August 22, from 5-6 p.m., at the funeral home. A graveside memorial service will follow at 6 p.m., in Moody Memorial Gardens with Dr. Randy Valimont and Dr. Telesforo Cabrera officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.