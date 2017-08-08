Pirates play scrimmage this Thursday, Aug. 10

The Pirates football team will play their first scrimmage game of the season this Thursday, Aug. 10 at McIntosh High School with kickoff set for 7 p.m. The first game of the season will be at home on Friday, Aug. 18 against Ola High School with the season officially starting at 8 p.m.
“After our scrimmage with McIntosh, we will host six home games. What a great kick start to our season,” said head coach Brad Webber. “This community is awesome. I enjoy seeing all the Pike Countians, alumni, upcoming middle school and recreational football players and their families. Our boys are blessed to be surrounded by a supporting community.”
The football team had 65 players who completed 24 work-out sessions, with 15 players earning perfect attendance at all 28 sessions. Varsity players matched skills with teams from surrounding counties during six passing league challenges while linemen stayed in Pike working on the fundamentals of blocking and tackling.
“All the components of our facilities were used to grant the team with the tools they will need to compete this season. The players were able to sharpen their skills by training with cones, ropes, free-weights, sleds, boards, chutes and tires,” said coach Brad Webber. “I am eager to watch some key players this year. Their dedication to the program over the years has been rejuvenating. C’Bo Flemister, Jackson Holmes, Gerald Hines, Tristan Passmore, Nakeem Murphy, Robby Cox and Jaylin Brown will provide experience in skill positions on offense and defense, while Seth Moon, Dillon Gooch, Colt Hayes, Jake Patterson, Stephen Singleton, Vershun O’neal, and Noah Fortner will provide leadership in the trenches. Colten Fowler, TC Cook, Logan Price, Joseph Vaughn, Jacob Davidson and Marsh Burford will add to speed and power to the Varsity games this year.”
Throughout the summer, the team has competed in many tug of war challenges with coach Webber reminding them not to let go of the rope but to do their job and compete.
“Essentially, this is my expectation of this program. If all Pirates at each level will grab the “rope,” compete during the season, progress at their position each week and maintain their intensity, then I am confident we will have a successful season,” he said.
Gabe Ramsey, Walker Webber, Tyler Hayes, Ben Armistead, Tristan Besse, Chance Brown, Chris Watkins, Jordan Watts, and Blake Lowe will battle on the grid iron in the Pirates’ seven Junior Varsity games.