Annual PCFD photo fundraiser underway

Local families will have the opportunity to help local firefighters while receiving a 10x13 portrait of their family at fall photo shoots at the Zebulon Opportunity Center. Excalibur Central LLC has started visiting local homes to schedule the photos as a fundraiser for Pike Volunteer Emergency Services Booster Organization. They will be asking for a donation of $40 but will accept any amount, and those who donate at least $40 will receive a coupon for a family portrait session and a 10x13 photo print after the picture is taken. Checks must be made out to PVESBO and proceeds will help purchase needed items for fire stations around the county - including the Meansville Volunteer Fire Station.
“In the past, this fundraiser has helped us purchase thermal imagers,” said PVESBO president Teri Totten. “We’ve also bought additional gas detectors where needed and Cascade kits which are used to fill air cylinders after they are used.”
The photo session dates have not yet been determined and more information will be provided in upcoming editions of the newspaper.
“This fundraiser benefits everyone in the county who may be affected by fire,” said Totten. “We hope people will continue to support this fundraiser and enjoy their family photos while helping out the fire departments.”
Organizers for the fundraiser will visit homes during day and evening hours. Those who are interested in making a donation but have not been contacted, can email bhptotten@aol.com or call 770-468-8633.