Georgia is eighth in the nation in solar power production, providing enough power for around 162,000 homes each year, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. The city of Zebulon will soon have its first solar farm, which is managed by SolAmerica as a Georgia Power Advanced Solar Initiative.
At their June meeting, the Zebulon City Council held a public hearing and approved a special exception request to allow a solar farm development on New Hope Road inside the city limits. The solar farm will cover about three acres of property off New Hope Road with around eight acres of property leased to provide the buffers required. The small solar farm will have a total of 1,476 panels.
Workers install solar panels at a solar farm off New Hope Road inside the Zebulon city limits.
Solar farm project underway in Zebulon
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks