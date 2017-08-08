School will start Aug. 16 for Pike students, with Open House set for 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 for middle and high school students and at the same time Monday, Aug. 14 for pre-k, primary and elementary school students.
The Pike Health Department is hosting a Back to School event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 with free food, school supplies, drinks, door prizes, games and much more.
Back to School: Free supplies at Aug. 12 event
