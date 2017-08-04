Lane to be closed at courthouse Aug. 7-9

The Georgia Department of Transportation was recently notified of scheduled lane closures this week for maintenance work along Highway 19 in Zebulon on the western side of the courthouse. Weather permitting, the work will be performed daily - Monday through Wednesday beginning at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Motorists should expect slower moving traffic and delays along Highway 19 and Main Street through Zebulon during construction times. There will be no parking and a left lane closure along the western side of the courthouse. The lane closure will allow crews to work more safely and quickly as they improve the turning radius from Main Street onto Highway 18.
Drivers are urged to slow down and proceed cautiously through this work zone.