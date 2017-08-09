Lane to be closed at courthouse Aug. 14-16

The Georgia Department of Transportation has been notified by the contractor; due to rainy weather, the scheduled lane closures in place this week along Highway 19 on the western side of the courthouse have been extended. Weather permitting; work will be performed daily, Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 11 beginning at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the area directly in front of the Veterans Memorial. The curb upgrade is to make it easier for trucks and larger vehicles to turn onto Highway 18 east.
Motorists should expect slower moving traffic and delays along US 19/SR 3; Main Street during construction times. There will be no parking and a left lane closure along the western side of the Courthouse. This lane closure will allow crews to work more safely and quickly as they improve the turning radius from Main Street onto SR 18.
Drivers are urged to slow down and proceed cautiously through this work zone.