The days of simple summers

Summer lasted longer back then. School was out in May and didn’t start again until after Labor Day. Now when I see back to school sales in July, even though the months are still the same I feel as if summer is coming to an end and I am not ready to wave good-bye to the season.
Vegetable gardens were not only plentiful but the norm for most people. Both sets of my grandparents planted gardens, so we were never without fresh produce. At picking time, we would sit on the front porch with bowls full of peas in our laps and paper sacks next to the rocking chair ready to catch the shells as they were emptied. I spent many summers with purple thumbs. Shucking corn filled the evenings after the peas were neatly packed away in the freezer.
When July 4 rolled around, part of our celebration always involved a birthday cake for my grandpa on my mother’s side, who we called Papaw. He shared a birthday with America and Mom always made him a cake with a candy icing firecracker on it. Several family members would gather for the party which included aunts, uncles and lots of cousins.
Hamburgers sizzled over charcoal that had been glowing for hours until just the right amount of heat was ready for the patties. Potato salad and baked beans accompanied the meat on the paper china we used.
Dad purchased ice in big blocks from a local gas station where the chunks were sold by the pound and ground into bite size pieces. The clear ice, devoid of any air bubbles, tasted better than what my ice maker can produce and filled a cooler full of glass Coca-Cola bottles until the drinks hovered on the edge of slushiness.
The rickety wooden ice cream freezer would come out and the sweet concoction would be turned by hand until the user’s arm would tire and another would take over the chore freezing the delectable-ness into a spoon ready, bowl filling dessert.
At dusk my brothers, cousins and I would scamper around the yard chasing the phosphorus glow of insects as we pursued the lightning bugs we put into jars. The full glass worked better than any battery-operated flashlight for illuminating our steps. Sparklers would glow and fire crackers would pop as we ran to get away from the oncoming explosion. Roman candles flew into the sky and oohs and aahs followed the wake of the fiery colors.
All the stores were closed in honor of the holiday and flags blew in the wind up and down main street. Independence Day was not a time for shopping, but for celebrating and remembering.
So I say Happy Birthday, America but also Happy Birthday, Papaw. The days of simple summers will never go away for me - even if only in memory lane.
Barbara Latta is a freelance writer who posts online articles at barbaralatta.blogspot.com and contributes to the devotion website Christian Devotions, Putting on the New blog and Positive Note Network magazine.