Two local students recently spent a week in San Diego, California with the Spivey Hall Children’s Choir of Clayton State University, touring and performing with the choir.
Carly Brentlinger, who is an upcoming senior at Pike County High School, has been in the choir for five years and this was her first year as part of the tour choir. Caroline Baron, a homeschooled student of Williamson, has been in the choir for four years and this was her second year as part of the tour choir. She traveled to Carnegie Hall her first year. The two Pike residents traveled to San Diego from June 2 to June 10 and next year they will travel with the choir to sing at the Vatican.
Caroline Barron (left) and Carly Brentlinger (right) recently traveled to San Diego, California to perform with the Spivey Hall Children’s Choir of Clayton State University. They sang The Star Spangled Banner aboard the Maritime Museum of San Diego’s ship named the Berkeley.
Local voices shared in San Diego
