Caroline Barron (left) and Carly Brentlinger (right) recently traveled to San Diego, California to perform with the Spivey Hall Children’s Choir of Clayton State University. They sang The Star Spangled Banner aboard the Maritime Museum of San Diego’s ship named the Berkeley.

Local voices shared in San Diego

Rachel McDaniel
Monday, August 7. 2017
Two local students recently spent a week in San Diego, California with the Spivey Hall Children’s Choir of Clayton State University, touring and performing with the choir.

Carly Brentlinger, who is an upcoming senior at Pike County High School, has been in the choir for five years and this was her first year as part of the tour choir. Caroline Baron, a homeschooled student of Williamson, has been in the choir for four years and this was her second year as part of the tour choir. She traveled to Carnegie Hall her first year. The two Pike residents traveled to San Diego from June 2 to June 10 and next year they will travel with the choir to sing at the Vatican.

During their recent visit, the choir performed at The Maritime Museum in San Diego.

“All we docents at the Maritime Museum of San Diego knew about this tour was that it involved young choristers, the Spivey Hall Children’s Choir from Clayton State University in Georgia. But the first thing this group did was assemble aboard our old ferryboat, the Berkeley, and sing us The Star Spangled Banner, ‘Whose broad stripes and bright stars, through the perilous fight,’” said museum volunteer Ron Bonn. “This was not some spaced-out, over-amped rock’n’roller butchering the tune and forgetting half the words at a Super Bowl. It was Old Glory’s theme song, sung with dignity and respect. And this old soldier teared up. I can’t remember the last time I heard the Star Spangled Banner as it is meant to be heard.”

After their performance, choir members toured the Maritime Museum and took a harbor cruise aboard the USS Midway.

The Spivey Hall Children’s Choir also performed at the First United Methodist Church in San Diego, with the San Diego Youth Symphony at the San Diego Conservatory, at the Encinitas Library and the Casas de Campanas, a massive retirement community in San Diego - as well as several other impromptu performances. They toured San Diego’s National History Museum, the Birch Aquarium and the San Diego Zoo and visited Balboa Park, La Jolla Village and Old Town San Diego for fun and relaxation while they were there. 
